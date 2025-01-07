Remove flexis & boards at busy junctions, officials told

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya warned off severe action on those putting flexis and boards at busy junctions arterial roads and on footpaths causing inconvenience to people and also hindering public movement.

The Commissioner on Monday held a meeting with town planning authorities in which she directed the officials to remove all the flexis and boards that were causing inconvenience to the people.

For celebrations like birthdays, and other occasions like death anniversaries, people are putting flexis and boards at the junctions and also all along the roads where the traffic is heavy causing inconvenience.

She wanted the officials to see that the flexis and boards were erected on the hoardings in select places permitted by the municipal authorities so as to not to cause any inconvenience.

The Commissioner also reviewed the meeting on the issuing of TDR bonds. She wanted to thoroughly check the applications received for TDR bonds and prepare a list after due verification for issuing TDR bonds.

The Commissioner instructed the health officials to take required steps for collection of bulk waste from apartments, shopping complexes and big establishments only after segregation of waste into wet and dry.

She also reviewed waste collection, resolving the complaints in Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika(PGRS), maintenance of toilets, public parks and schools. She said complaints were received on lack of toilets and poor maintenance of toilets in schools and parks. She directed the officials to finalise the proposals for construction of toilets required and take effective steps for proper maintenance of existing toilets in parks and schools.

The Commissioner also wanted the officials to speed up tax collection, including property tax, water and UDS charges etc. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, ME Thulasi Kumar, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ROs Sethu Madhav and Ravi were present.