Rename YSR Kadapa as Babasaheb Kadapa district

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana suggested the YSRCP government to show its respect and regards for Dr BR Ambedkar by christening YSR Kadapa as Bhimrao or Babasaheb or Ambedkar Kadapa district along with Konaseema district.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Satyanarayana recommended adding a new district to the state by naming it as Dr BR Ambedkar and Pulivendula as its headquarters.

The arson in Amalapuram, the JSP leader pointed out, was created intentionally by the state government to divert the attention of the people. "Before renaming a district, the government should consider the views of the locals and convince them in an amicable manner. We are not against renaming Konaseema after Ambedkar but against the manner it was done," he expressed.

Satyanarayana said the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was ready to join a debate with the Chief Minister on district renaming exercise and added that the CM should take the right decision by considering the views of the stakeholders.

More than resolving any issue, the JSP leader alleged that the YSRCP is keen on creating issues which are totally uncalled for.

Referring to the recent remarks made by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, the JSP leader said that Botcha had no eligibility to pass comments on JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. "It was the same leader who said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for his father's demise once when he was with the Congress party. Now, he is showering praise on Jagan Mohan Reddy and has become a slave to the CM. A person who had stooped to that level has no right to talk about the JSP chief who is known for his honesty," the JSP leader mentioned.

About MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, the Jana Sena leader alleged that he reportedly killed the driver so that the MLC's involvement in various illegal transactions would be hushed up. JSP leaders Shiva Shankar and Boddepalli Raghu also took part in the conference.