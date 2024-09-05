Renovated rly station to become a significant landmark for Tirupati

Tirupati : Once completed, the ongoing redevelopment works of Tirupati railway station will make it a landmark for the city. Though the Rs 300 crore development works will be a major step forward towards fulfilling the dream of over six crore passengers traveling through the station annually. The works were started in June 2022 and are scheduled to be completed by April 2025. However, the current progress of the works indicate that the completion will take some more time.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy visited the works on Wednesday and was briefed by Railway Station Director K Satyanarayana and engineering officials on the progress of construction works. Following the site inspection, a review meeting was held where railway engineering officials presented the status of various projects, including construction of railway underpasses and foot overbridges, through a PowerPoint presentation.

Dr Gurumoorthy emphasised the importance of the development, highlighting that the station is being upgraded to international standards with an investment of Rs 300 crore and lauded the ongoing works. He was also provided updates on various other projects, including construction of a railway underpass at CRS Level Crossing 109, which is already underway. Preparations for additional underpasses at Level Crossing 108 near Cotton Mill and Level Crossing 107 near Hero Honda showroom are in progress, with cable shifting operations currently being executed.

The MP also addressed concerns related to monsoon season, instructing officials to ensure that waterlogging does not hinder movement at railway underpasses in Tirupati parliamentary constituency. He urged railway authorities to expedite the construction of the foot overbridge planned near Tirupati bus stand, which is being funded by both MP and Tirupati Municipal Corporation funds. One side of the construction has already begun, with the remaining work set to commence soon.

In addition, the MP announced plans for the construction of another railway underpass near Renigunta Santa gate and raised concerns about the lack of adequate drainage facilities along the railway bridge between markers 171 and 175, which stretches for 1,200 meters near Renigunta railway station. The accumulation of silt in the adjacent canal has been causing waterlogging, which, in turn, impacts railway tracks, particularly during rainy season. Gurumoorthy disclosed that Rs 200 crore funds had been sanctioned for the modernisation of Renigunta railway station, with the work to be executed in four phases. He also mentioned that Gudur-Tirupati third railway line has been sanctioned.

As part of station redevelopment, a 10,800 sq m floor area will be built on the north side with G+3 floors where the reservation office, retiring rooms and railway offices will come up on the third floor. There will be a total of six lifts and five escalators. On the south side, 9,261 sq m space will be earmarked for parking at the basement wherein 200 four wheelers and 300 two wheelers can be parked. Here also there will be G+3 floors with 14,621 sq m floor area. On both sides the ground floor will have departure and arrival concourses and ticket counters.