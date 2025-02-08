Renowned legal author Pendyala passes away

Rajamahendravaram: Prominent legal author and Leftist thinker Pendyala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 72. A native of Guntur, he is survived by his wife and daughter, Sandhya, who is a practicing Chartered Accountant.

Pendyala was widely known for his exceptional contribution to legal literature in Telugu. He translated and simplified complex legal texts into easily comprehensible Telugu, making them accessible to law students, lawyers, and police academy trainees. His works have been invaluable in legal education and practice.

Fulfilling his final wish, his mortal remains have been donated to GSL Medical College for medical research, and his eyes have been donated to an eye bank. Recognising his contributions to the Telugu language, the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government honoured him with the Visishta Bhasha Seva Puraskar.