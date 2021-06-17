Reorganisation of Schools : Not a single employee will be removed, assures CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of new education policy. During a review at camp office here on Thursday, he said not even a single employee will be laid off from schools and Anganwadi centres and no centre is being closed.

The Chief Minister said there should be two types of schools, of which one school consisting of PP1, PP2, preparatory class, Class-1 and Class-2, should be within one kilometre distance to the students and other from Class-3 to Class-10, should be within three km distance to the students.

He said the main purpose of this policy is to keep the teacher-student ratio rational and added that it is not appropriate to have one teacher for four students or single teacher for large number of students. The approach of a single teacher teaching all subjects is also incorrect, he said.

The Chief Minister said it is important to maintain student-teacher ratio in foundation courses as mental development is essential for the children below eight years age and their skills need to be improved.

The Chief Minister said the government is looking forward to teach in English medium, striving to provide quality education to the children and spending huge money for the same.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, the Chief Minister said asked the authorities to prepare an action plan to complete Nadu Nedu works in Anganwadi centres within two years. He said foundation schools concept was introduced by the Central government and everyone should follow it. There are 18 subjects till Class 5 and SGT teacher can't handle them and a sperate teacher is needed for each subject.

He said directed buying of lands for schools that do not have playground under Nadu Nedu scheme and prepare an action plan to provide sports dress and shoes additionally under Vidya Kanuka scheme. He said laboratories and libraries should be strengthened in schools and added better internet facility should be provided in school libraries.

The officials said second phase of Nadu Nedu would start from July 1 and added that Telangana government officials have contacted in regard to Nadu Nedu works in schools. They showed the the Chief Minister dictionaries to be distributed under Vidya Kanuka.