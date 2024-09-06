Repairs to Prakasam barrage gates begin

Amaravati: Irrigation officials started repairs to the Prakasam barrage crest gates damaged due to crashing of three boats to gate counterweights on Thursday under the supervision of experts. Barrage gates No 67, 68 and 69 were affected recently as three boats crashed into 69th gate of the barrage damaging counterweight which is used to lift the gates. Under the supervision of engineering expert and adviser to the water resources department Kannaiah Naidu an infra company personnel began mending works.