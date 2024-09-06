Live
- Budget-friendly decor ideas for a stunning festive home makeover
- Hyderabad Shines as Fashion Hub with 3 New Designer Flagships
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final
- Pause and Reflect: Life’s Moments
- CISF trooper injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Poonch
- Hyderabad set for Jam Junxion: The city’s largest musical extravaganza
- Delightful desserts with pistachios
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final in Brussels
- Telangana Takes Big Step in AI with 21 New Agreements
- Central team visits bird flu-hit areas in Puri dist
Just In
Repairs to Prakasam barrage gates begin
Highlights
Amaravati: Irrigation officials started repairs to the Prakasam barrage crest gates damaged due to crashing of three boats to gate counterweights on Thursday under the supervision of experts. Barrage gates No 67, 68 and 69 were affected recently as three boats crashed into 69th gate of the barrage damaging counterweight which is used to lift the gates. Under the supervision of engineering expert and adviser to the water resources department Kannaiah Naidu an infra company personnel began mending works.
