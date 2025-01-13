Replica of Srivari temple opens at Maha Kumbh Mela

Tirumala : The TTD inaugurated Srivari model temple at Prayagraj in UP at Sector-6 near Naga Vasuki temple on Sunday as part of Hindu Dharma campaign in view of Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering starting from January 13 (Monday).

The TTD has set up a model temple to glorify the grandeur of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the Northern devotees.

Tiruchi Utsavam was held on a procession at Triveni Sangam and holy Ganga water was filled in a Kalash and brough to the temple. Special puja rituals were performed on the occasion. Subsequently, Vishvaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam and other Vedic rituals were performed at the temple.

Nitya Homam and special puja programmes were conducted traditionally under the guidance of Venugopala Dikshitulu, one of the chief priests of Srivari temple.

After Samprokshan programmes and Mangala Neerajanam, the devotees were allowed to have darshan of Srivaru followed by distribution of Prasadams.

HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath, Deputy EO Gunabhushan Reddy and other office staff were also present.