Representatives of VIDASAM demand resignation of YSRCP MLAs

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Dalita Sangala Ikhya Vedika (VIDASAM) state convener Boosi Venkata Rao demanded immediate resignation of 11 YSRCP MLAs for not attending the Assembly meetings as he termed it as an insult to the Representation of the People Act and the Constitution.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, representatives of various Dalit associations opined that it was glad to reopen the closed SC Corporation during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. They pointed out that it’s not appropriate to allocate only Rs 341 crore for the corporation and appealed to the NDA government to increase it to Rs 1,000 crore.

They requested the new government to increase enough budget allocations to restore all welfare schemes suspended by the previous government and alter the main budget estimates accordingly.

A number of Dalit associations proposed amendments in the budget introduced by the state government. Among others, they demanded to increase the free electricity of SCs to 300 units.

Speaking on the occasion, the VIDASAM state convener mentioned that fee reimbursement of PG students, construction of dilapidated hostel buildings, mess charges, other infrastructure, resuming of cancelled schemes should be considered. Further, he stated that the total share of the sub-plan to the social welfare department should be increased to Rs 34,228 crore.

The Dalit associations informed that a letter will be written to the government proposing close to 10 amendments to allocate Rs 4,000 crore to the Price Control Fund and another Rs 1,000 crore to the General Welfare Fund. They also appealed to the government that Dalit communities should be represented in the sub-plan nodal committees.

VIDASAM representative Sodadasi Sudhakar, AIDRF, DHPS, KVPS, KNPS, Bheemsena, RKP representatives, including N Raju, Patta Ramesh, Venu Gopal, Golamala Apparao, K Chinnarao, Rajendra Prasad, M Koti and Manga Veni also spoke.