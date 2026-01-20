Republic Day Rehearsals Begin in Amaravati

Preparations are in full swing for the Republic Day celebrations, which will be held for the first time in the people’s capital, Amaravati, on January 26. Until now, the state government has been organising Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations annually in Vijayawada, but has decided to shift these events to Amaravati henceforth.

The celebrations will take place over an area of about 22 acres along the road from the MLA building complex to the High Court complex near Rayapudi. Construction of the galleries and the main stage is progressing rapidly, while work on the tableaux designs is also underway.

As part of the parade preparations, the police conducted a ceremonial salute rehearsal on Monday, marking a key step towards the smooth conduct of the Republic Day event.