Repuru village in Kakinada Rural declared containment zone

Kakinada: Kakinada Rural area is declared as a containment area as a precautionary measure for the spread of the second wave of Covid -19. In charge DMHO Dr. Prasanna Kumar told "The Hans India" that a few persons who went to Banaras (Kashi) were tested positive for Covid-19 on their return. Those who came in contact with them are also tested positive. According to the locals, a Jatara was held in the Repuru village in Kakinada Rural and it is suspected that some of the participants in the jatara have been declared Covid-19 positive. They all are all home-quarantined. They are under the treatment, officials said.

Already Amlapuram 18 , 24 and other wards have been declared as containment zones. He said that the persons residing in the containment area are cautioned to be careful and also not allowed to move out for at least two weeks. Prasanna Kumar appealed to people to follow Covid -19 protocol by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to avoid falling victim to the virus.

He said that they are providing treatment to the virus infected persons. He said that some of the victims have placed under home quarantine and are being provided medical help to them.

He said that the virus is already rapidly in other States. He said that people should take precautionary measures of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. He said that Corona would not attack if small tips such as wearing a mask, physical distance and washing hands with soap were observed. He appealed to the people to be careful not to ignore the issue. He also appealed to them to follow the Covid -19 guidelines strictly and not to come out to check and spread the second wave of coronavirus.