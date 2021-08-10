Rescue handloom weavers from hardships: TDP to CM YS Jagan

Mangalagiri: TDP at its important leaders' meeting presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday demanded that the YSRCP government take immediate steps and revive the previous government's schemes in order to rescue the handloom sector from an impending crisis.

The TDP meeting condemned the negligent attitude of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, saying that the suicide of weaver B Narayana on the National Handloom Day itself mirrored the prevailing tragic conditions.

It was the immediate duty of the YSRCP government to protect the family members of the suicide victim.

The TDP leaders passed a resolution at the meeting, demanding that the government pass on the welfare benefits to all the handloom workers. The TDP government implemented such programmes that gave Rs 50,000 benefit per year to each weaver.

The YSRCP cancelled all those programmes and it was now giving just Rs 24,000. There were over 3.50 lakh looms in the state but the Jagan regime gave benefit to just 80,000 last year and 69,000 weavers this year.