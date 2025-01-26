Research Conclave-2025 concludes

Vijayawada : The Research Conclave 2025, organised by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology concluded successfully on Saturday bringing together distinguished academicians, researchers and industry experts.

The event provided a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, technological discussions and research collaborations.

The valedictory function was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Dr M. Suneetha, Dean - Research, Technology & Development and IQAC, Professor & HoD-IT, Dr A V Ratna Prasad, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr P Venkateswara Rao, Vice Chancellor, K V Chowdary, Chancellor and others.

The chief guest was Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC-ISRO), Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prakash Chauhan highlighted the significance of remote sensing and space technology in various scientific and industrial domains.

He stressed the transformative impact of technological advancements on sustainable development and urged scholars to contribute towards national progress through research. Outstanding researchers and scholars were felicitated by the chief guest in recognition of their exceptional contributions to scientific research and innovation.