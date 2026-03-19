Instagram Update: Instagram rolls out the Tap-to-Pause feature on Reels

Instagram has finally rolled out its long-awaited Tap-to-Pause feature on Reels, allowing users to pause videos with a single tap instead of the earlier press-and-hold action. The update simplifies playback control and makes content consumption more seamless and intuitive.

The feature has been rolled out after months of testing and user feedback around inconsistent tap controls. With this update, users can pause a Reel with a single tap and access a mute option once paused. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also shared an update on the feature in a recent post .

Starting today, you can now pause any Reel with a single tap — providing more control, more ways to connect, and more time to enjoy the content you love. With this change, users will see the “Mute” option after tapping to pause. With the new feature, your audience can pause and ensure they don’t miss a moment of your content!