Residents dumping garbage around Kosigi school premises

Kurnool: The Mandal Parishad Primary school (Adi Andhra) in Kosigi mandal of Kurnool district has become a safe haven for anti-social elements. Due to lack of compound wall surrounding the school, the residents are using the vacant place to attend nature's call during morning and night times and for others.

Even the people are also dumping the household waste on the school surroundings. Due to dumping of wastage and others, pigs are roaming in large numbers. The students are unable to bear the foul smell emanating from the school surroundings. It is also said that people are consuming liquor on the school premises during night times and some others are using it for anti-social activities.

Thyagaraju, a resident of Kosigi, speaking to The Hans India said that the mandal parishad primary school (Adi Andhra) was constructed some 40 years ago. The school has a great history in imparting education to the students of downtrodden communities. Recently, the school was renovated under the Nadu-Nedu programme. But the unfortunate thing is the officials forgot to construct the compound wall. Due to lack of a compound wall, the school premises have become a safe zone to liquor lovers and others.

He demanded the officials to construct the compound wall at the earliest to prevent anti-social elements. Another resident, Ramudu said that the vacant place surrounding the school has become a dumping yard. The residents are dumping the household waste in the surroundings. Due to dumping of household wastage, it has become a safe zone for pigs. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned, no initiatives are being taken. Several students are falling sick due to the untidy surroundings. He also said that illegal activities were also taking place during night hours. Construction of the compound wall was the only solution to put a check to all illegal and anti-social activities taking place at the school surroundings. Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Sunanda speaking to The Hans India refuted the charges of residents. She said no illegal and anti-social activities are taking place on the school premises.

However, she admitted that some people were dumping the household wastage near the school premises. She said that under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, the school was totally renovated. Due to lack of grants, the compound wall was not constructed. It is learnt that the government has sanctioned some grants under Nadu-Nedu in the second phase. If the higher authorities sanction funds, then the compound wall would be constructed. However, a complaint was lodged with the Kosigi police regarding anti-social activities taking place on the school surroundings, stated the MEO Sunanda.