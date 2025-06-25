Residents stage protest with empty water pots over severe water crisis

Mantralayam: Residents of the 15th Ward in Kowthalam Mandal of Mantralayam in Kurnool district, staged a unique protest at Bismillah Circle by sitting with empty water pots, demanding an immediate solution to the ongoing water crisis on Tuesday.

They expressed their distress, stating that they have been suffering without drinking water for the past 12 to 14 days.

Despite repeated complaints at the village secretariat, authorities have only offered temporary assurances without taking concrete action to restore regular water supply.

The protestors, mostly women from the colony, voiced serious concerns about the poor quality of the limited water they receive.

They complained that the water is neither potable nor sufficient for daily needs like cooking and bathing.

Residents alleged that the supply is muddy, unfiltered, and even contains insects, making it unfit for consumption. The protest drew significant participation from the colony residents, leading to a traffic standstill at Bismillah Circle due to the large crowd.

In response to the mounting pressure, the village sarpanch Paul Dinakar visited the protest site and assured the residents that water supply would be restored immediately.

He also promised to lay new pipelines in areas where water is not reaching, within the next two days.

Following the assurance, the residents temporarily called off the protest but warned that they would resume their agitation if the issue is not resolved within the promised timeframe.