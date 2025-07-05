Resolve pending issues, demands RTC Employees Union

Vizianagaram: APSRTC employees staged a protest at the local APSRTC Complex under the leadership of the Employees Union, demanding immediate resolution of long-pending issues.

Speaking on the occasion, State Deputy General Secretary of the union P Bhanumurthy said that the government must address the unresolved problems faced by the RTC employees. As part of their protest, the employees wore red badges to register their dissent.

The demands include the implementation of Circular 1/2019 without suspensions or terminations, immediate promotions and procurement of electric buses either by the government or the corporation itself. The employees also demanded that electric buses should be operated and maintained by APSRTC staff only.

Further, the protestors urged the government to release pending DA arrears, and clear 24 months of dues under the 11th PRC immediately. They called for the announcement of an Interim Relief (IR) in line with promises made before the elections and sought the immediate constitution of the 12th PRC Commission.

The union also highlighted operational challenges arising from the government’s free travel scheme for women, suggesting that replacing outdated buses with new ones is essential for the success of the initiative. Depot secretary Ch Srinivasa Rao, district treasurer Ch P Patnaik, DVRS Narayana, K V Ramana and P Ashok have attended the programme.