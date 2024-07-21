Resolve public complaints promptly says Civic chief Aditi Singh

Tirupati : Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner Aditi Singh directed the officials to resolve all the complaints from the public regarding sanitation, drinking water supply etc. without any delay. She said people are submitting numerous petitions at Grievance Day, especially on sanitation and water supply. She wanted the officials to look into the all complaints they received.

Responding to corporator Arani Sandhya’s request to inspect Vaikuntapuram and Mr Palli areas, which are facing many problems, the Commissioner along with senior Health and Engineering officials inspected several areas including MR Circle, Vaikuntapuram, MR Palli police station, Lawyer’s Colony, ESI Hospital on Saturday.

Commissioner Aditi Singh said resetting of the drains were taken up in the entire city for smooth flow of drains and public also, on their part, should stop dumping household waste in the drains, which prevent free flow. The Corporation taken up all precautionary health measures keeping in view rains to check seasonal diseases, she added.



ME Chandrasekhar, DE Mahesh, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Srinivasulu, Harikrishna, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah, Sumati and others were present.

