Resolve public grievances on spot: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has participated in the Public Grievances Redressal System at the RDT Ecology Centre in Kalyandurg on Monday.

The Collector called upon the officials to focus on resolving public grievances on the spot unless it has financial implications. He instructed the officials to redress grievances within the scheduled time limit to the satisfaction of the aggrieved person. He directed the DRO to monitor the grievances redressal by the officials.

Local MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu also participated. The Collector received 662 petitions from the people. More than 121 officials of diverse government departments participated.