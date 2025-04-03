Resolve public grievances promptly

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): MLA Kandi Kunta Venkat Prasad was actively engaged in addressing public grievances on Wednesday.

From the morning, he was present at the Talupula tahsildar office, where he personally received and reviewed several complaints and petitions submitted by the people. The MLA patiently listened to each concern, held direct discussions with the relevant department officials and ensured immediate resolutions for many issues.

For certain critical matters, he issued clear directives to officials, urging them to take appropriate action.

By directly interacting with the people and resolving their problems, MLA Venkat Prasad is gaining public trust and establishing himself as an accessible and proactive people’s representative.

Meanwhile, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy has directed government officials to provide immediate resolutions to public grievances, urging them not to make people run around government offices for solutions. She made these remarks during a Public Grievance Day event held at the ITI College campus in Odi Cheruvu mandal headquarters. Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sindhura Reddy emphasised that officials must act swiftly on complaints submitted by the public. She also issued a stern warning, stating that any negligence in addressing public issues would result in strict action against the officials responsible.