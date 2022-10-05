Respond promptly to people's issues, sectt staff told

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked secretariat employees to be available to people and respond promptly to their demands.

The Collector paid a sudden visit to Rudrampeta secretariat and enquired from the employees on the services being rendered to the people. She said that the employees must be available in the office during the stipulated hours. All applications must be processed within the time prescribed by the government.

The secretariat staff should visit the schools under their jurisdiction and ensure that the de-worming programme is carried out. The Collector asked the medical personnel to be vigilant and take measures to prevent the spread of malaria, dengue and other diseases.

She instructed the secretariat staff to display posters of all government welfare schemes. They should also ascertain whether or not the people concerned are benefitting from the welfare schemes. All children who dropped out ofschools should be brought back to schools after the Dasara festival. The Collector also distributed Dasara Inams to the secretariat staff.

RDO Madhusudan, tahsildar Sridhar and sarpanch Padmavathi were also present.