Restoration of historic Guddum Koneeru begins in Hindupur

Hindupur: Fulfillinga long-cherished dream of Hindupur residents, the coalition government has initiated the restoration of the historic Guddum Koneeru, a centuries-old pond that had fallen into complete disrepair.

The project, costing ₹1.50 crore, has been sanctioned from AHUDA funds with the approval of AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, following a proposal by Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

For decades, Guddum Koneeru has been the traditional site for the immersion of hundreds of Ganesh idols during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. However, over the years, neglect had led the pond to deteriorate severely. On learning about its condition, MLA Balakrishna approached AHUDA Chairman Varun, who promptly approved and sanctioned the restoration funds.

The foundation stone and Bhoomi Puja for the project were held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Balakrishna specially congratulated Varun for his swift action. He said that, with the cooperation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Municipal Administration Minister Narayana, Hindupur would witness greater developmental strides in the coming years.

The event was attended by Jana Sena Party Hindupur constituency in-charge Akula Umesh, District Vice President Anke Eshwar, Puttaparthi in-charge Patti Chandrasekhar, district assistant secretaries Avuku Vijay Kumar and Muppuri Krishna, Hindupur mandal and town presidents Chakravarthi and Kollakunta Shekhar, along with Jana Sena leaders Bhaskar, Prabhudas, Lokesh, Vijay, Chalapathi, Nagaraju, Moda Shiva, Lingaraju, and Minipriya.The restoration is expected to not only revive a key cultural and religious landmark but also enhance the town’s environmental and civic infrastructure.