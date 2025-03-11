Restoration of Srikalahasteeswara temple roof completed

Tirupati: The restoration work on the roof of the historic Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Temple has been successfully completed using traditional methods. Spanning an area of 60,000 square feet, this restoration project aimed to prevent rainwater leakage by employing ancient and eco-friendly techniques.

The initiative was undertaken following a request by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy. Pune-based VH Group Chairman B Venkateswara Rao funded the project with an expenditure of Rs 5 crore. The MP emphasised that this prestigious project played a crucial role in preserving the temple’s sacred traditions and is expected to last for approximately 500 years.

On behalf of the devotees of Srikalahasteeswara Swamy, Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy extended heartfelt gratitude to Venkateswara Rao and his team for their invaluable contribution. He also expressed thanks to Dr K Muniratnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy, for his support in this noble endeavour.