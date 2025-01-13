Restrictions unlikely to deter cockfights

Vijayawada : Cockfighting organisers are busy with arrangements to conduct fights for three days starting from January 13 to 15 to mark the Sankranthi festival in the erstwhile Krishna district. Scores of arenas are being arranged for the cockfights as lakhs of people will visit the arenas to enjoy the cockfights and for betting.

The warning given by the collectors of NTR and Krishna districts that stern action would be taken against the organisers of cockfights has no impact in these two districts.

NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Krishna district collector DK Balaji gave a stern warning that organising cockfights is prohibited and stern action would be taken against the organisers. But the cockfight lovers are in no mood to obey the orders and get ready for the brutal game of cockfights. Crores of rupees will change hands in erstwhile Krishna district in betting alone. A large number of people are also arriving in the district from Telangana districts to enjoy the cockfights and participate in betting.In Krishna district, cockfight arenas are arranged in Gannavaram, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Koduru, Nagaya Lanka, Penamaluru, Vuyyuru and other mandals. Tents, chairs, iron mesh and other arrangements are underway. Besides, parking facilities are being provided for the vehicles, particularly the cars and two-wheelers. The organisers earn income from vehicle parking fees, betting, gambling and sale of food delicacies.

Thousands of roosters are readied for cockfights. The deadly and brutal game will claim the lives of thousands of hapless poor creatures, who fall prey to the betting.

The cocks are fed with high energetic nutrition food for several months and years and brought to the arenas to fight the brutal game that will end in just minutes due to sharp knives tied to their legs.

In the NTR district, cockfight arenas are arranged in Vijayawada rural mandal, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta and other places. Compared to NTR district, cockfights are more popular in Krishna district due to proximity to erstwhile Godavari districts. Nuzvid and Agiripalli in Eluru district are also well known for cockfights. Arrangements are underway to host the cockfights in these areas also.

The police are not able to check the cockfights because the organisers enjoy the patronage of political leaders. Some leaders including the MLAs will personally inaugurate the cockfights in the erstwhile Godavari districts. Keeping in view of the sentiments and tradition, the government officials are not able to take stern action against the organisers and check the brutal game that kills hapless poor creatures.