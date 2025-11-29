Retail credit outreach campaign witnesses encouraging response

Visakhapatnam: A large number of retail and other customers from Visakhapatnam and nearby areas participated in a retail credit outreach campaign organised by the Central Bank of India, regional office Visakhapatnam here on Friday.

During the event, several customers received loan sanction letters from the executive director of Central Bank of India MV Murali Krishna, and regional head AV Ramana Murty.

The executive director interacted with participants, addressed their queries, and assured continuous efforts toward enhancing customer service, strengthening credit delivery mechanisms, and expanding digital banking conveniences.

The campaign recorded an impressive achievement with a combined in-principle and sanction figure of Rs.31.70 crore, reflecting the bank’s commitment to delivering timely, affordable, and customer-centric credit support.

Customers shared their feedback regarding the bank’s services, loan offerings, and overall banking experience.