  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Returnable plots allotted to Amaravati farmers

Returnable plots allotted to Amaravati farmers
x
Highlights

  • CRDA official conduct lottery for allotment of 120 residential and 49 commercial plots to farmers
  • Say govt will set up special registration centres to register returnable plots to farmers
  • City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd officials explain development process of Navi Mumbai to CRDA officials

Vijayawada : The state government decided to set up special registration centres to register the returnable plots to farmers in Amaravati capital region.

The CRDA led by commissioner K Bhaskar conducted e-Lottery to distribute returnable plots to farmers of Amaravati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CRDA additional Commissioner M Navin appreciated farmers’ cooperation for Amaravati development. He said nine additional registration centres were set up in capital region and the farmers who got plots allotted under lottery system can register their plots within one week. The CRDA officials allotted 120 residential and 49 commercial plots to farmers on Saturday.

CRDA lands director B L N Rajakumari, special deputy collector V Davidraju, G Bhima Rao, Padmavati, Ravindra, Guntur collectorate A S D C Lakshmi Kumari and tahsildar Aruna Devi were present.

Meanwhile, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) officials, including Dr Shaik, retired economist Kalyankar met Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and CRDA officials at CRDA office here on Saturday and explained the measures taken to develop Navi Mumbai by CIDCO.

They discussed with the CRDA officials the employment generation and development of trade and commerce in new capital. They stressed on the need for self-generation of economy in new capital. They also explained on people’s participation in development of roads, trains and airports.

CRDA director of town and country planning R Vidyullata, CIDCO former planning officer P Sureshbabu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick