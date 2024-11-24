Returnable plots allotted to Amaravati farmers

Vijayawada : The state government decided to set up special registration centres to register the returnable plots to farmers in Amaravati capital region.

The CRDA led by commissioner K Bhaskar conducted e-Lottery to distribute returnable plots to farmers of Amaravati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CRDA additional Commissioner M Navin appreciated farmers’ cooperation for Amaravati development. He said nine additional registration centres were set up in capital region and the farmers who got plots allotted under lottery system can register their plots within one week. The CRDA officials allotted 120 residential and 49 commercial plots to farmers on Saturday.

CRDA lands director B L N Rajakumari, special deputy collector V Davidraju, G Bhima Rao, Padmavati, Ravindra, Guntur collectorate A S D C Lakshmi Kumari and tahsildar Aruna Devi were present.

Meanwhile, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) officials, including Dr Shaik, retired economist Kalyankar met Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and CRDA officials at CRDA office here on Saturday and explained the measures taken to develop Navi Mumbai by CIDCO.

They discussed with the CRDA officials the employment generation and development of trade and commerce in new capital. They stressed on the need for self-generation of economy in new capital. They also explained on people’s participation in development of roads, trains and airports.

CRDA director of town and country planning R Vidyullata, CIDCO former planning officer P Sureshbabu and others were present.