‘Revenue Clinic’ set up at PGRS venue

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu announced special focus on resolving revenue-related problems through a dedicated ‘Revenue Clinic’ initiative. Starting this Monday, five specialised tables will be established during the weekly ‘Public Grievance Redressal System’ programme at the Collectorate in Ongole.

The clinic will handle matters concerning ROR (Record of Rights), passbooks, ROFR (Right of First Refusal), agency lands, and resurvey issues, with relevant records readily available. A dedicated reception centre will direct petitioners to appropriate tables based on their concerns. Petitioners will receive comprehensive reports detailing the land's nature, problems, and action plans. Civil matters will include legal advice. Joint Collectors, RDOs, and Tehsildars will review severe cases. The Collector, Joint Collector, and Sub-Collector will conduct daily morning reviews of petitions received at the Revenue Clinic. Cases will only be closed after confirming that field-level officers have taken appropriate action.

Collector Raja Babu urged citizens to utilise the government initiative explicitly designed for resolving revenue problems efficiently.