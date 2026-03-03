‘Revenue Clinics’ launched to fast-track land grievances in Sathya Sai district

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has launched district-wide ‘Revenue Clinics’ initiative aimed at providing speedy and comprehensive resolution of land and revenue-related grievances in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Inaugurating the programme at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector said the initiative was designed to ensure permanent settlement of land disputes and deliver citizen-centric services in a transparent and time-bound manner. Special counters have been set up division-wise, with Tahsildars, RDOs, and revenue staff stationed at a single location to examine petitions on the spot.

Officials are addressing issues such as mutations, changes in Adangal records, Pattadar passbooks, online record corrections, inheritance registrations, assignment pattas, subdivision cases, 22A land disputes, pathway and burial ground issues, encroachments, and other long-pending land conflicts. Digital services are being facilitated through MeeSeva and AP Seva portals where required.

Collector Prasad said weekly video conferences are being conducted to monitor grievance redressal and ensure field verification and timely disposal. He advised citizens to approach local Tahsildars and RDOs instead of assuming that only the Collectorate can resolve their issues.

Notably, several decade-old disputes were settled through the clinics. In Allapalli village of ODC mandal, a long-pending land issue of an elderly woman was resolved and a Pattadar passbook issued. Similar spot redressal camps in Nallamada and Bukkapatnam mandals cleared complex land cases.

Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj, DRO Vijayasaaradhi, RDOs and other revenue officials participated.