Revenue clinics organised

Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya stated that revenue clinics are being conducted to ensure speedy resolution of revenue-related issues in the district. She participated in the Revenue Clinic held under PGRS at the Collectorate here on Monday and received petitions from the public.

Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha and Guntur RDO Srinivasulu, along with Tahsildars and revenue staff from 18 mandals of Tenali and Guntur Revenue Divisions, attended the Revenue Clinic with complete revenue records pertaining to their respective mandals.

A total of 40 petitions related to revenue matters were received from public, including corrections, changes and additions in Adangal land extents, change of land nature, deletion from 22-A list, fixation of boundary stones, and mutations.

All revenue service-related petitions were registered online immediately in the presence of the applicants.

At mandal level, Form-8 notices were prepared and issued for suo moto collections and Adangal extent changes and additions. For survey-related matters, notices were prepared and survey dates were communicated to the applicants. Petitions related to deletion from 22-A list and change of land nature were thoroughly verified at mandal level and further verified at revenue division level. Applicants were informed of the stipulated timelines for forwarding proposals to the district Collector’s office.

In cases falling under court jurisdiction, civil disputes, or policy-related matters, the factual position was clearly explained to applicants and endorsements were issued accordingly.

Collector Ansariya instructed revenue officials to accord top priority to the petitions received at the Revenue Clinic and resolve them properly. Shefurther directed Tenali Sub-Collector and Guntur RDO to continuously monitor grievance redressal process and provide necessary guidance to Tahsildars.

At Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday, public submitted 348 petitions related to personal and social issues. Collector Ansariya, DRO NSK Khajavali, and Deputy Collector Gangaraju received the petitions. Ansariya instructed officials to resolve the grievances within the stipulated time frame in a manner that ensures applicant satisfaction.