Revenue employees in AP being subjected to severe work pressure

Tirupati: AP Revenue Services Association (APRSA) State president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the revenue employees were facing severe work pressure in the State. The government should provide good infrastructure and conducive atmosphere to make them work conveniently.

Addressing the State executive meeting of APRSA here on Sunday, he said that the offices of tahsildars, Collectors and divisional offices should be equipped with infrastructure to make the work easy so that the employees can work hard and fulfill the targets and bring good name to the government.

Referring to the increased raids on tahsildars, he felt that wherever there is corruption, raids can be conducted but not on every official which will adversely affect their morale and they will feel humiliated.

The inspections can be done by the Collectors, Joint Collectors and other department higher-ups but not by the ACB which will be detrimental to their personal freedom.

Bopparaju also felt that the employees from the village revenue officer to the rank of deputy collector should be trained from time to time on the latest software to enhance their skills.

Government should also allocate budget to the revenue department for the protocol duties. APRSA leader Chebrolu Krishna Murthy, 20 executive members and others attended the meeting.