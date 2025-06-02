Revival of ration shops to prevent irregularities

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas said that, to curb irregularities in the public distribution system, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to restore ration shops as the primary mode of distributing essential commodities.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly established ration shops in Bondapalli Mandal on Sunday, the Minister stated that the decision was taken based on public feedback. Many people preferred the earlier system of collecting ration supplies from local shops instead of receiving them through mobile delivery vehicles, which had led to instances of malpractice in the past under the “MDM vehicles” system.

According to Minister Srinivas, the revised approach will improve both transparency and convenience, particularly for senior citizens. He announced that special arrangements are being made to deliver ration supplies directly to the homes of individuals aged 65 and above. Instructions have been issued to ensure that rations reach elderly beneficiaries by the 5th of every month. In Vizianagaram district alone, 65,906 senior citizens will benefit from this doorstep delivery service. A total of 1,249 new ration shops were opened on the same day to serve 5,71,358 ration card holders across the district. To ensure smooth functioning, dealers have been directed to distribute ration items between the 1st and 15th of every month. Shops will remain open daily from 8 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM. District Civil Supplies Officer Madhusudhan Rao, In-charge Tahsildar V. Rajeshwar Rao, and AMC Chairman Gopala Raju were present at the programme.