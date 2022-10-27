Revolutionary measures for improving power generation: CM Jagan at Nellore

Nellore, Oct 27: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that unlike the previous government neglecting the power sector in the state, they are introducing revolutionary measures for enhancing the power generation capability. He formally inaugurated the 800-MW, third unit of the GENCO at Nelaturu in Muthukuru Mandal on Thursday.

He said he had visited Nellore not only to inaugurate the unit but to convey that he had performed what he earlier assured the people of Nellore during the election campaign. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the unit is part of the country's first supercritical thermal power unit and it adds power generation capability in future for meeting the demand.

He said his father and former CM Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy laid the foundation for the two 800MW units in 2008 and subsequently the plant has been renamed after the Dalit CM of the state Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. Genco is generating 45 pc of power in the state in the public sector and the technological advancements in the power sector are enabling the government to provide 9-hour free power to the farming sector and the third unit generates 19 million units per day.

The Chief Minister thanked the people who provided lands for the Krishnapatnam Port, and the Genco units are being now honoured with a non-fishermen package for their invaluable support. 16,337 families are getting Rs. 36 Cr and Rs. 25,000 to each as part of it and criticized the previous government for failing to support the people who handed over their cultivable lands for the projects.

He said they have already provided employment for 326 families and now they are planning to support 150 families in November. He announced the name of Nellore Barrage as Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy barrage on the request of Kovur legislator N Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

He laid foundations for a jetty with Rs.25 Cr and announced support for constructing bridges in the Sarvepalli constituency with Rs. 21 Cr and a causeway with Rs. 93 Cr in Kovur constituency. Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy, K Govardhan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, MPs, legislators, MLCs, Collector Chakradhar Babu, senior officials of Genco, Transco and others participated.