RGV taunts TDP chief with selfie at jail

Rajamahendravaram: Film director Ram Gopal Varma, who is known to seek publicity with controversial remarks, resorted to a stunt at Rajamahendravaram central jail on Thursday. The eccentric filmmaker took a selfie at the prison where former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is lodged and posted it on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A Selfie with RAJAMUNDRY CENTRAL JAIL ..Me OUTSIDE and He INSIDE” On his way to the wedding reception of MLA Jakkampudi Raja’s brother Ganesh in Rajamahendravaram, RGV stopped his car at the jail and took selfies.

TDP leaders expressed anger at his post on X as it mocks TDP chief.





A Selfie with RAJAMUNDRY CENTRAL JAIL ..Me OUTSIDE and He INSIDE pic.twitter.com/iNvPLP8R5R — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 26, 2023

RGV has made a film called ‘Vyooham’ which he claims is based on real-life incidents. The story revolves around YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the consequences he had faced in the aftermath of sudden death of his father and then CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a helicopter crash. In the film, RGV reportedly portrayed Chandrababu and Congress in a negative shade.

RGV’s tweet with is went viral online on Thursday.