Rice exporters told to follow govt guidelines

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar made it clear that the coalition government in the state is not against rice exports. He said that the government will check illegal transport of PDS rice. Exporters should follow the guidelines issued by the government for rice exports. He conducted a meeting with joint collectors and Civil Supplies Department officials of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He warned that if PDS rice is found mixed in the rice exports, they will take stern action against the exporters. He directed the officials to slap PD Act, Section BNS in addition to Section- 6A and instructed the officials to increase check-posts, staff in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Nellore to check illegal transport of PDS rice.

He directed the officials to set up check-posts on the national highways also. Referring to illegal transport of rice, he said 85 cases were booked in Kakinada, 92 cases were booked in Visakhapatnam and 62 cases were registered in Nellore.