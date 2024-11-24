  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to freedom fighter Narasayamma

A book on freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma being released at a meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday

Death of noted freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma was a great loss to the country, said All India Freedom Fighters Association general secretary Satyananda Yaji on Saturday.

Satyananda along with others paid rich tributes to the departed soul and freedom fighter Rampalla Narasayamma, who passed away recently at her residence in one town.

The commemoration meeting of the freedom fighter was held at her residence near the Milk Project on Saturday. Satyananda came from New Delhi to pay tributes to the departed freedom fighter.

He said Narasayamma took the initiative to ensure hike in the freedom fighters pension and took the matter to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satyananda called upon youth to afollow the ideals of Narasayamma. Andhra Arts Academy president Golla Narayana, Rampilla Jayaprakash, Sri Durga Prasad Swamiji and retired principals of the Syed Appala Swamy College and others attended the commemoration meeting.

