Rich tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on birth anniv

Tirupati: The108th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was celebrated here on Wednesday. Congress leaders led by City Congress president Gowdaperu Chittibabu and PCC Vice-President Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi’s portrait near the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the old municipal office and later cut a cake and distributed it to party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, District Congress president Balaguravam Babu said Indira Gandhi was India’s first woman Prime Minister who led the nation on the path of progress, following the ideals of her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. He praised her as a symbol of courage and patriotism who dedicated her entire life to the nation and became an inspiration for future generations.

City Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu said Indira Gandhi will always be remembered as a highly capable and visionary leader. He recalled her bold decisions like nationalizing banks to benefit the poor and eradicating poverty. He urged women to take Indira Gandhi as their role model for strength and empowerment.

PCC vice president Rambhupal Reddy highlighted her notable service as both Prime Minister and Minister, mentioning her major reforms such as the abolition of royal privileges and introduction of the 20-point programme.

He added that current Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is carrying forward her vision by fighting to protect the Constitution and safeguard the nation. PCC general secretary Tamatam Venkata Narasimhulu said Indira Gandhi worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the poor and the country’s progress.

He also recalled her active role in the freedom movement, when she organized children under the “Vanara Sena” while her father was imprisoned by the British.

Damodar Reddy, Irala Lokesh, Kalamdar, Sivasankar, Jyotheshwar Naik, Mallikarjun, Siva Balaji were present.