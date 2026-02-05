EAM, Rubio welcome India-US trade deal

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday, where the two leaders “welcomed” the trade deal reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump and discussed steps to formalise bilateral cooperation on the exploration, mining and processing of critical minerals.

Rubio held one-on-one talks with Jaishankar at the state department ahead of the first critical minerals ministerial meeting being hosted by the US on Wednesday. The two leaders held talks on “bilateral cooperation agenda” as well as regional and global issues, Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, EAM wrote, “A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of the India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals, and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests.”

A summary of the meeting shared by state department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio and Jaishankar “welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi." It also said that the two leaders discussed the importance of their democracies working together to “unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals”.

The two leaders also “expressed their commitment to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad” and “acknowledged that a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing our shared interests”, according to Pigott.