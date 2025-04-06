Rich tributes paid to Jagjivan Ram

Tirupati: Rich Tributes paid to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary in Tirupati on Saturday.

Marking the occasion, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram and paid tributes.

The Collector took the occasion to explain the initiatives taken by the State government for the welfare of downtrodden communities. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through P4 programme aimed to improve the living standards of 20 per cent of the oppressed and depressed classes.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the NDA government is committed to the welfare of weaker sections and has taken measures for their development. In addition to the P4, rejuvenation of welfare hostels andresidential schools were taken up on a massive scale, he added.

At a programme at the Corporation office, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya paid floral tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram. They said Jagjivan Ram had fought for social justice and welfare of weaker sections throughout his life.

Paying rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the late leader’s life is inspiration to all and his services for SCs and STs will be remembered for ever. As a Union Minister for 30 years and as Defence Minister during Indo Pakistan war, Jagjivan Rao proved his mettle.

Leaders of all political parties including Congress leader Gowdapera Chittibabu and BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy, paid floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram and recalled his services to the nation.