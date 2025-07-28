Rich tributes paid to Kalam on his death anniversary

Penukonda (Sri Satya Sai district): Leaders of various public organisations paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and Missile Man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion of his 10th death anniversary.

The event was organised by the Abdul Kalam Statue Development Committee.

The speakers recalled Kalam’s inspirational journey from a humble background as a newspaper boy to becoming the President of India and a global icon in science and education.

They praised his lifelong dedication to the nation, his passion for learning, and his role as a motivational figure for students across the country.

His final moments, too, were spent delivering a lecture to students, embodying his commitment to education and youth.

The leaders urged people to draw inspiration from Dr Kalam’s life and work toward the betterment of society.

Several notable participants attended the event, including community and political leaders from various organizations.