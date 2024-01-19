Rich tributes paid to NTR

Rajamahendravaram: President of East Godavari District BC Welfare Association S Rama Rao said former chief minister NT Rama Rao, who provided 34 per cent reservation to BCs in local body elections, is the idol of BCs. Leaders of the BC Welfare Association paid floral tributes to NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary at Kotipalli bus stand in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that NTR was the pioneer of welfare schemes. He recalled that Gurukul Residential schools were established in NTR’s regime. He criticised that BCs are losing political opportunities due to the reduction of BC reservations in local bodies to 24 per cent.

Rama Rao demanded that a Mega DSC should be announced to fill up the teaching posts and police recruitment should be done.

Association Treasurer G Subrahmanyam, Vice-Presidents Uppidi Gangadhar and Battina Yedukondalu spoke. General Secretary G Tatabbai Yadav, members Mattaparthi Satyanarayana, and others were present.