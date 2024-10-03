Right time to invest in AP, Minister tells NRIs

Vijayawada : Minister for MSME and NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas appealed to NRIs that it is the correct time to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

He participated in the investors meet in Dallas. He said that the State government is ready to give permissions for investments if the entrepreneurs came forward.

The Minister said if the investors register their names in the app to be promoted by the State government, the officials will attend the virtual calls personally to clear their doubts.

He said AP has abundant resources for pharma, food processing, electronics and healthcare sector investments. He said that the State government is going to sign MoUs with IBM and other IT companies to provide training to 50,000 students per year to meet the company requirements.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu paid homage at Gandhi statue in Dallas on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. The Speaker who is on US tour for one week participated in Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in Dallas.



NRI TDP convenor Komati Jayaram presided over the meeting. Sudheer Ch, KC Chekuri, Ravindra Ch, Vinod U, Satish K, Kishore, Krishnamohan and others were present. Gullapalli Ramakrishna presided over the meeting.

