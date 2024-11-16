Rights forum to take out a rally on Nov 26

Srikakulam: The Constitutional Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) will take out a rally in Srikakulam city on November 26 to mark Constitution Day. CRPF convener Boddepalli Mohan Rao said on Friday that the rally is aimed at creating awareness among people on rights guaranteed by our Constitution and protecting the same.

In this regard, pamphlets were released by the representatives of the CRPF. Human Rights Forum (HRF) state vice-president, K V Jagannadha Rao, district bar association president, Killari Eswara Rao, Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) district president and general secretary, Pedada Krishna Rao and Pujari Hari Prasanna, Uttarandhra Journalists Front (UJF) president, Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham (AYS), Samajika Nyaya Porata Samithi (SNPS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS) leaders Miska Krishnayya, K RamGopal, D.Ganesh, R Rambabu, M Phalguna Rao and representatives of various unions and associations attended.