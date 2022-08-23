RINL agro forestry wing rescues injured porcupine

Visakhapatnam: An injured Indian porcupine (Hystrix Indica) was rescued at Ukkunagaram Township by the agro forestry wing of the town administration department of RINL.

The rodent was handed over by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park authorities and AP Forest Department for further treatment.

It may be noted that Indian porcupine is a protected animal under schedule IV of Indian Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt lauded the agro forestry wing of the town administration department for their humanitarian gesture and timely medical assistance before handing the rodent over to the concerned authorities.