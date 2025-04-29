Rise in age limit to 47 for DSC candidates demanded

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Committee has demanded relaxation in the age limit for DSC (District Selection Committee) candidates, citing the absence of DSC notifications for the past seven years. On Monday, a meeting with unemployed youth was held at the DYFI State Office (Phule Ambedkar Bhavan) here.

Speaking on the occasion, DYFI State president and secretary Y Ramu and G Ramanna respectively thanked the State government for issuing the mega DSC notification but urged it to address certain issues. They demanded that the age limit for candidates be raised to 47 due to the lack of regular notifications.

They pointed out that with only 45 days remaining until the notification deadline, DSC candidates are under severe mental stress and demanded at least 90 days for preparation. They also called for the cancellation of normalisation and the implementation of a single question paper for each district.

The DYFI leaders assured that candidates would face no difficulties and urged the state government to immediately rectify the shortcomings in the notification to resolve candidates’ issues. They warned that, if the demands are not met, DYFI would fight on behalf of the unemployed.

DYFI leaders Siva, Krishna, and DSC candidates Karunakar, Baburao, Veerraju, Prasad, Mohan and others also participated.