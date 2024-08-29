Rising cases of dehydration sparks serious concerns

Visakhapatnam : As the world grapples with global warming and increased greenhouse gas emissions, Visakhapatnam, along with other parts of Andhra Pradesh, is expected to face extended heat wave conditions in the coming years.

Over the past decade, the escalating heat crisis claimed over 1,788 lives in Andhra Pradesh.

With Visakhapatnam emerging as one of the affected regions, the city is battling against a growing health crisis known as ‘silent dehydration’.

In April 2024, the coastal city recorded a staggering high of 43.4 degree Celsius with perceived temperatures frequently reaching 50 degree Celsius due to extreme humid conditions. This harsh weather condition triggered an alarming surge in silent dehydration, a health risk characterised by the gradual loss of body fluids and electrolytes, caution experts.

Amid soaring temperatures, silent dehydration turns out to be a dangerous health risk, often remaining unnoticed until it becomes severe.

Tackling this condition goes beyond mere water intake, experts recommend. It involves a balanced consumption of fluids and electrolytes, integral for maintaining the body’s fluid balance, nerve and muscle functions, they explain.

Loknath Tripathy, internal medicine physician of SK Clinics, emphasised the need to address increased energy demands in non-diarrheal conditions. “While electrolytes can be replenished with WHO ORS, it is best suited for addressing dehydration in diarrheal conditions. For non-diarrheal conditions, electrolyte drinks with energy play a crucial role in recovery.”

Sharing information on the condition, M V E Rama Naidu, internal medicine physician at Happy Clinic, underscores the importance of community-level awareness and education in tackling the silent dehydration problem.

Doctors lay emphasis on considering precautionary measures, especially among the high risk groups, including children and senior citizens.