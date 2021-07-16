Rising prices affect prawn cultivation in Srikakulam

Srikakulam:The lockdown caused by the Covid-19 and the increased investments has become burden for the prawn cultivation along the coastal belt of the State.

Srikakulam district has the longest coastal belt in Andhra Pradesh. Around 800 farmers are involved in prawn cultivation in an extent of 968 hectares in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Etcherla, Srikakulam rural mandals.

Every year farmers start the cultivation process from June last week and but this year, due to the impact of the coronavirus, the prices of feed, mineral and medicine used for the cultivation prawn has also gone up. Earlier, prawn feed 25 kg bag was priced at Rs 1,790 and now it is increased to Rs 2,110 and minerals and medicine cost was also increased up to 25 percent as against its previous prices. This has led to enhancement of investment up to Rs 80,000. In addition to it, the price of prawn was affected by the transport restrictions in the state. Joint director of fisheries P V Srinivasa Rao admitted that due to adverse conditions prawn cultivation has become difficult. He said that they are making efforts to provide relief to farmers by taking their woes to the government.