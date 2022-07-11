River Godavari likely to touch danger mark

Kakinada: In view of the torrential rains in Godavari region, the officials alerted people regarding floods with the water level in River Godavari rising steadily, due to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas. As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana, water level in River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram is rising rapidly.

A control room has been set up to monitor the floodwater round-the-clock at SAC barrage at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram. According to officials, the water level is likely to increase up to 10 lakh cusecs by Monday night.

In Konaseema region, many cultivable lands were submerged. The bund of a tributary of river Godavari at G Pedapudi Lanka in P Gannavaram mandal of Konaseema district was collapsed. The bund was repaired temporarily for transport purposes.

If the water level increases further, other areas like Ayinavilli, Yedurubidium, Vadrevulanaka, which are border villages of West Godavari district will be cut off.

According to Irrigation officials, water level at the barrage was 4.40 ft. Flood water level at Kaleswaram was 12.850 mt, Peruru 13.440 mt, Dummugudem 11.650 mt, Bhadrachalam 38 ft, Kunavaram 12.720 mt, Kunta 5.480 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 8.460 mt and Old Rail Bridge 12.770 mt. The water level in the river was recorded at 6.80 ft with a discharge of 1,60,432 lakh cusecs into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB).

People are facing difficulties as backwater from Polavaram project is rushing into agency areas. The problem emerged when Polavaram Project officials released 2.5 lakh cusecs of water from 48 gates through the approach channel and spillway towards Dowleswaram Barrage.

Even as the water levels are increasing in River Sabari, Tribals alleged that the officials are not providing any facilities to them. The flood water entered many tribal areas in the VR Puram, Kunavram and other tribal areas in the Chinturu agency.

The tribals of Kunavaram and VR Puram left for Bhadrachalam fearing floods. In Devipatnam mandal, road connectivity at Dandangi village has been cut off.

According to the officials, there is no threat from flood in Chinturu agency. The district administration instructed the officials to get ready to face any situation during the floods.

Konaseema and Kakinada District Collectors Himanshu Shukla and Kritika Shukla said that control rooms are setup at the Collectorates to monitor flood situation.