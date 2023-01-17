RK Roja holds Sankranti celebrations in Nagari, actor Ali participates

Andhra Pradesh Minister for tourism Nagari MLA RK Roja organised Sankranti celebrations in Chittoor wherein YSRCP leader and film actor Ali participated in the event. The minister along with Ali rode on bullock cart to the premises of Nagari Government Degree College where the celebrations took place.



On this occasion, rangili competitions were organized for women. Along with Ali, Roja jovially rode the bullock cart and presented gifts to women.

Meanwhile, Ali has checked his astrology with parrot astrologer who said that Ali will have a bright future in politics. On the other hand, Minister Roja said Sankranti festival is important for the people of Andhra Pradesh. A large number of people came to witness these celebrations.