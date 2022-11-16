RK Roja Pays tribute to Superstar Krishna, says he is wonderful person

With the death of Superstar Krishna (79), Ghattamaneni's family was deeply saddened. His untimely death left the entire family in mourning. Film and political celebrities are condoling the death of Krishna and praying for the strength and peace to their family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Minister RK Roja and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Superstar Krishna.

Later, Minister Roja and former Tollywood heroine told the media that Superstar Krishna is a wonderful person and known for adventurous movies. She said Krishna is the only hero that everyone loves and opined that his absence will be felt by the Tollywood.

"The absence of NTR, ANR, Krishnam Raju and now Krishna is a huge loss for the film industry," Roja said adding that she has been a fan of Krishna since her childhood.