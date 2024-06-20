Live
RO asked to prepare final report on poll expenses
Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh organised review meeting on the election expenses of the candidates and other election issues related to the Parliament and Assembly constituencies at the Collectorate here on Wednesday with the returning officers and related officials.
Speaking in the meeting, collector instructed the returning officers to be ready with election expenses final report of candidates.
He said that the final accounts of the election expenses of each candidate who contested in the elections should be submitted to the expenditure observers properly.
The expenditure observers will come to the district this month and they will examine the final accounts of the candidates.
In this view, the candidates should complete the scrutiny of the accounts and provide them with appropriate information in this regard.
District Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA PO Suryateja, DRO D Pushpamani, Returning Officers NSK Khajavali, Y Bhavani Shankari, K Bhaskar, Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and Assistant Returning Officers were present.