RO water purifier plant provided to ZPHS

Visakhapatnam: As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Canara Bank facilitated a 1,000 LPH fully-automatic RO water purifier plant at Zilla Parishad High School, Anandapuram here on Saturday. Addressing 700 students and teachers, the bank’s regional head, Visakhapatnam region N Madhusudhana Reddy highlighted the importance of financial literacy and the need for inculcating financial discipline at a young age.

Encouraging the students, he spoke about various inclusion programmes offered by the bank for students for improved career prospects. “Scholarships under Vidya Jyothi Scheme provided by the bank intends to recognise meritorious girl children,” he informed.

The bank has spent around Rs.40 crore across 10,000-plus branches towards scholarships to meritorious girl children, the regional head added. Canara Bank officials inaugurating a 1,000 LPH RO water purifier plant at Zilla Parishad High School, Anandapuram on Saturday.